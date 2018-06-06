Happy International Players Anthem Day!

On June 6, 2007, UGK and OutKast released a single. That single, “International Players Anthem,” was produced by Pimp C and Three 6 Mafia. So in essence, the three biggest groups in terms of influence, classic records and consistency in the history of Southern rap — all converged on one track — to make a wedding staple and an absolutely perfect song.
The track is so revered that there’s an actual petition to make the song the new national anthem.
FAST INT’L PLAYERS ANTHEM FACTS
- Willie Hutch’s “I Choose You” is the sample that carries much of the song.
- Project Pat originally sampled it for “I Choose U.”
- Pimp C re-produced the beat once he heard it.
- 3 Stacks and Bun and Big Boi rapped over it.
- Pimp was upset because Andre 3000 didn’t want to rap over the drums of the song.
- You can always argue over who had the best verse.
