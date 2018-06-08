Anthony Bourdain‘s Parts Unknown series took viewers on a journey across the globe. The influential chef and writer made viewers feel as if they were right alongside with him during his excursions. One particular trip brought him to Houston in 2016.

Bourdain met with Slim Thug and a host of other Houston OGs to give him a real tour of the city. Thugga hipped him to Burns BBQ on the Northside, and showed off why Houston loves slab culture.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 @anthonybourdain A post shared by Slim Thug (@slimthug) on Jun 10, 2016 at 7:57pm PDT

Somebody might have gotten Bourdain a double-cup and some oil while he was doing here as he professed on Twitter.

The local beverage here makes me strangely sleepy #Houston — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) June 11, 2016

Bourdain died on Friday of an apparent suicide. He was 61 years old.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Remember When Slim Thug Showed Anthony Bourdain A Slab Line? was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Urban Daily: