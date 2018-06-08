Anthony Bourdain Dead At 61

Anthony Bourdain, the popular host of Parts Unknown on CNN died on Friday morning, CNN reported. He was 61 years old.

The unofficial cause of death is suicide.

Per CNN:

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement Friday morning. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series “Parts Unknown.”

His close friend Eric Ripert, the French chef, found Bourdain unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning.

“Tony was an exceptional talent,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said in an email to employees. “Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

The eleventh season of Bourdain’s popular CNN travel show premiered last month. He originally broke through with Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations on the Travel Channel, which earned him two Emmy awards and numerous nominations. In 2013, he earned a Peabody for his work.

In 1999 he wrote a New Yorker article, “Don’t Eat Before Reading This,” that became a best-selling book in 2000, “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.”

