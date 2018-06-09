You knew the moment the OTR II tour started that teases and spoilers from halfway across the globe would leak out, didn’t you? After their opening night in which fans caught glimpses (or did they) of Rumi and Sir Carter, there’s a new set of photos that has the internet in a tizzy.

Queen Bey in all of her royalness.

Some photos from the On The Run Tour II photobook sprung a leak and they show both Jay-Z and Beyonce in full embrace and in love with one another. One photo features them together in the buff and another with Bey topless just having a tiny thong on!

Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

