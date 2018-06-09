CLOSE
On the Air
Home > On The Air

Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book [PHOTOS]

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet

Leave a comment

You knew the moment the OTR II tour started that teases and spoilers from halfway across the globe would leak out, didn’t you? After their opening night in which fans caught glimpses (or did they) of Rumi and Sir Carter, there’s a new set of photos that has the internet in a tizzy.

Queen Bey in all of her royalness.

RELATED: Check Out Beyonce’s Best Stage Performance Outfits Of All Time

Some photos from the On The Run Tour II photobook sprung a leak and they show both Jay-Z and Beyonce in full embrace and in love with one another. One photo features them together in the buff and another with Bey topless just having a tiny thong on!

You gotta hit the next page to see the pics — and the reactions.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Beyonce Bares ALL For OTR II Tour Book [PHOTOS]

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close