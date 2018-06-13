CLOSE
NeNe Leakes Husband Greg Diagnosed With Cancer

Leakes had previous health scares in recent years

Popular reality TV star Nene Leakes has revealed that her husband, Gregg Leakes has been diagnosed with cancer. Nene posted on Instagram earlier a photo of Gregg at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston next to the universal slogan for fighting cancer — a line through it.

Gregg Leakes’ previous health scares have been known by The Real Housewives Of Atlanta viewers for quite some time as they played a major role in last season’s episodes. Keep Gregg and the Leakes family uplifted in prayer during this difficult time.

NeNe Leakes Husband Greg Diagnosed With Cancer was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com

