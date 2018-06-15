Jasmine Brand Breaks Down Blogging And Seeing Your Vision [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jasmine Brand carved out a digital empire off the love of blogging. Now as one of the foremost names in entertainment, she and Ernest Dukes are spreading the word of Ernest Living. Jasmine kicks it with Keisha Nicole to break down the Ernest Living Tour, how she broke into blogging and understood that the business of blogging is just as important as posting content and gossip.
