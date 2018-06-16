CLOSE
Beyonce And Jay-Z Drop Everything Is Love Album

New music on the way?

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

A Saturday spent relaxing means nothing for the BeyHive. If Beyonce has been just a little too quiet, something is about to happen.

After a few weeks of fans asking, “Where is the new music?” a snippet arrived from Queen Bey herself.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Bonnie and Clyde are back y’all.

I

Every day there’s been something big to come out of the overseas run of the On The Run II Tour. New costumes, photos of the twins, a lengthy set list.

Now we got an ALBUM.

https://tidal.com/album/90521280

Stream Everything Is Love NOW.

