CLOSE
On the Air
Home > On The Air

Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder

The young rapper was 20.

Leave a comment
XXXTentacion

Source: HotNewHipHop.com / HotNewHipHop.com

News of XXXTentacion’s murder in Miami has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community. The rapper, 20, was shot outside of a motorcycle dealership in Broward County, FL Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead by Broward County sheriffs a few hours later.

XXX’s fans and colleagues in hip-hop have weighed in with reactions, thoughts and prayers. Despite his legal issues, XXX crafted music that inspired plenty of fans across the country and as he promoted positivity over the last few days of his life, his peers have decided to remember him in a better light.

Get The Latest Music and Entertainment News On Your Phone

RELATED: XXXTentacion Shot And Killed In Miami

Born, Jahseh Onfroy, the 20-year-old was awaiting trial on domestic abuse charges of his then-pregnant girlfriend and for witness tampering in a separate trial when he was shot inside of a car outside of a motorcycle dealership. Numerous artists and producers have weighed in from not only the South Florida area but artists such as J.Cole, Kanye West and more.

https://www.instagram.com/2chainz/

More reactions on the next page

Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Hip-Hop Reacts To XXXTentacion’s Murder

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close