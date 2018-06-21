Jess Hilarious Explains What Famous Comedian Convinced Her She Was Perfect For Comedy [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

"I never thought I'd get this far." - Jess Hilarious

| 06.21.18
Jess Hilarious is Baltimore through and through. The comedienne swung by A G & A Pimp where G-Man and DJ J-Que kicked it with the “Tenderoni Mogul” where she explained how she got into comedy, how one legendary comic gave her the biggest boost and how she maintains herself despite the fame via Instagram and more.

