Happy June 27th, Houston.

22 years ago today, DJ Screw unleashed the mammoth June 27th tape and its iconic freestyle, which, depending on your love of Z-Ro is the most legendary Houston freestyle of all-time. But, to test your knowledge and Screwhead affiliation, we have a quiz for you to take. Plus, we’ll even let it be open book and let you hear the freestyle IN FULL to help you cheat study.

How Well Do You Know DJ Screw And “June 27th?” [QUIZ] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

