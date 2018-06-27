Joe Jackson, Jackson Family Patriarch Has Died At 89

Joe Jackson, one of music’s most famous fathers and the man who helped spearhead the early careers of The Jackson 5 and the early solo careers of Michael and Janet Jackson has died of cancer. He was 89.

According to TMZ, Jackson passed at 3:30 AM Wednesday morning.

Jackson moved his Gary, Indiana family to Los Angeles in the early 1960s and had a string of Motown smash hits. The Jackson 5 soon became one of the more famous bands in the world and family success continued as Michael went on to become the King of Pop and Janet became an icon in her own right.

But the story of Joe Jackson in pop culture is mostly tied to stern management, abusive parenting and more. He called it the kind of parenting that kept his kids out of jail and on the path to success and stardom. He was famously canonized in American pop culture by actor Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs in the mini-series, The Jacksons: An American Dream.

Joe Jackson had ten kids with Katherine Jackson and had been married well over 60 years.

