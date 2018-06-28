Big Sean held his first ever D.O.N Weekend. Detroit’s On Now, was a weekend full of supporting the Detroit community. The weekend included a fundraising event for the Motown Museum, a fashion mogul Puma shoe design competition, a block party, a community resource fair (Occupy The Corner), and L.I.T.E Fest. The Hot Squad, Kenny Valentino, and DJ Angel Baby all hit the streets to participate in the jam packed weekend. Check out the footage below:
Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.
Big Sean Held His First Ever D.O.N Weekend [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com
Also On The Urban Daily:
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
10 photos Launch gallery
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
1. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Keshia Knight-Pulliam (from 'The Cosby Show')Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Jennifer Freeman (from 'My Wife and Kids)Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Jennifer FreemanSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily