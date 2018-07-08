Relive The 2018 Majic Summer Block Party!

An R&B night to remember

On the Air
| 07.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The 2018 Majic Summer Block Party was a night to remember in The Woodlands! From Tank wooing the ladies to Fantasia doing her best to bring Tina Turner’s spirit onto the CWMP stage, R&B lovers had a taste of everything Saturday night. There were big giveaways to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida and with the help of our friends over at Cox Pradia Law Firm, P.L.L.C., we were able to give one lucky dad a gift befitting of a father who does everything for his family.

For individual recaps, click on the photos below!

Majic summer block party 2018 live nation

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Majic summer block party 2018 live nation

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Majic summer block party 2018 live nation

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Majic summer block party 2018 live nation

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Relive The 2018 Majic Summer Block Party! was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Relive The 2018 Majic Summer Block Party!

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close