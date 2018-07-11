CLOSE
On the Air
Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Kulture!

Baby Bardi is here!

Cardi B for GQ

Cardi B is officially a mommy! The Bronx rapstress gave birth to her and Offset‘s baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday night in an Atlanta hospital. Her husband was by her side at the time of the birth.

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

This is Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth. The pair have been in the headlines for months, first starting with their secret marriage last September, their big proposal last year and the baby reveal on Saturday Night Live earlier this year.

Congrats Bardi!

