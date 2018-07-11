CLOSE
On the Air
Home > On The Air

For The Kulture: Twitter Weighs In On The Name Of Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl

Baby Kulture Got The Internet Talking

Leave a comment

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Offset and Cardi B took “Do It For The Culture” to a whole new level when they became parents to Kulture Kiari Cephus on Tuesday night. Mama Bardi posted the adorable reveal on Instagram Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Cardi B Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, Kulture!

Of course, two parents with some interesting names in their own right would definitely have a child with a rather unique name but that didn’t stop Twitter from being its usual comedic self.

See more reactions on the next pages.

For The Kulture: Twitter Weighs In On The Name Of Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading For The Kulture: Twitter Weighs In On The Name Of Cardi B And Offset’s Baby Girl

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close