Miguel Explains Why He Refuses To Be Anybody’s Idea Of “Normal” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Miguel knows who he is

07.13.18
Miguel closed the show out at the 2018 Majic Summer Block Party. Afterwards, he gave a few minutes of his time to KG Smooth and Sky Houston to let them know – he wasn’t playing by anybody’s standard of normal, dating back to his childhood and more. Watch the full interview now.

RELATED: Miguel Dazzles At The 2018 Majic Summer Block Party [PHOTOS]

For more coverage of this year’s Summer Block Party, click here.

