Derez De’Shon Breaks Down His Car Collection And Love Of The Hustle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Derez De'Shon lists off all his favorite whips with the Box

On the Air
| 07.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

At the 2018 Dub Car Show, Derez De’Shon not only showed love the “Hardaway,” he kept it as real as it gets. The Atlanta native sat down with Keisha Nicole and Kiotti to discuss his favorite cars, his car collection and what’s next after his huge single.

Watch the exclusive interview now and for MORE Dub Car Show footage with interviews from A.Chal, Paul Wall, BlocBoy JB, Blac Youngsta, head here.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Derez De’Shon Breaks Down His Car Collection And Love Of The Hustle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Derez De’Shon Breaks Down His Car Collection And Love Of The Hustle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close