Yung Al Puts On For The Southside Of Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Yung Al knows Sunnyside is home

On the Air
| 07.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Yung Al stuck to what he knows best at the Dub Car Show. He put on for Sunnyside! DJ Eric chops it up with the Behind Tint representative himself to get his thoughts on showing out at the car show for the first time.

Watch the exclusive interview now and for MORE Dub Car Show footage with interviews from A.Chal, Paul Wall, BlocBoy JB, Blac Youngsta, head here.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Yung Al Puts On For The Southside Of Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Yung Al Puts On For The Southside Of Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close