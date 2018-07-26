Less than two years after the elusive R&B artist H.E.R. made her debut, the vocalist has become one of the most popular artists on the scene right now.

Just last month she performed at the BET Awards and on Wednesday night she hit the stage and performed in front of sold out crowd at Hot 107.5’s Summer Jamz 21!

After slaying the crowd with her amazing vocals, she took the time to chat with Hot’s own DJ Angel Baby where she revealed she has plans to release her debut album and more!

Watch the full interview on the video player above!

H.E.R. Confirms Her Debut Album Is On The Way At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

