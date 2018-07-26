H.E.R. Confirms Her Debut Album Is On The Way At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

Detroit
| 07.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Less than two years after the elusive R&B artist H.E.R. made her debut, the vocalist has become one of the most popular artists on the scene right now.

RELATED: Jacquees Reveals He Will Be Dropping A Music Video For “23” Soon! [VIDEO]

Just last month she performed at the BET Awards and on Wednesday night she hit the stage and performed in front of sold out crowd at Hot 107.5’s Summer Jamz 21!

RELATED: 6LACK’s Summer Jamz 21 Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

After slaying the crowd with her amazing vocals, she took the time to chat with Hot’s own DJ Angel Baby where she revealed she has plans to release her debut album and more!

Watch the full interview on the video player above!

H.E.R. Confirms Her Debut Album Is On The Way At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading H.E.R. Confirms Her Debut Album Is On The Way At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close