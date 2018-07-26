Jacquees Reveals He Will Be Dropping A Music Video For “23” Soon! [VIDEO]

Detroit
| 07.25.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

After dropping his debut album 4275 last month, Jacquees surprised fans with with four seductive new tracks.

RELATED: H.E.R. Confirms Her Debut Album Is On The Way At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

On Wednesday after performing at Summer Jamz 21, the Cash Money crooner surprised us again when he revealed to Hot’s own DJ Angel Baby that he recently shot a new music video for his hit song “23” which includes Donell Jones who co-wrote the song.

Plus, he revealed he is working on a few more music videos and of course he couldn’t leave Detroit without chatting about Detroit’s own Dej Loaf.

RELATED: 6LACK’s Summer Jamz 21 Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]

Watch the full interview on the video player above!

Jacquees Reveals He Will Be Dropping A Music Video For “23” Soon! [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Jacquees Reveals He Will Be Dropping A Music Video For “23” Soon! [VIDEO]

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close