Snap Dogg Jumps On Hot 107.5 Truck During Summer Jamz 21 Performance [VIDEO]

Detroit
| 07.26.18
Some call him “Problem Child Of Detroit” and others call him Snap Dogg but regardless of their name for him no one can deny that he puts on a hell-of-a-show when he has a mic in his hand and all eyes on him!

On Wednesday, he did just that as he literally performed on top of the Hot 107.5 truck during Hot’s Summer Jamz 21!

Watch the video above to see his full performance!

