Some call him “Problem Child Of Detroit” and others call him Snap Dogg but regardless of their name for him no one can deny that he puts on a hell-of-a-show when he has a mic in his hand and all eyes on him!
On Wednesday, he did just that as he literally performed on top of the Hot 107.5 truck during Hot’s Summer Jamz 21!
Watch the video above to see his full performance!
Snap Dogg Jumps On Hot 107.5 Truck During Summer Jamz 21 Performance [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com
Also On The Urban Daily:
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
10 photos Launch gallery
51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever
1. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Keshia Knight-Pulliam (from 'The Cosby Show')Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. Keshia Knight-PulliamSource:Instagram 3 of 10
4. Jennifer Freeman (from 'My Wife and Kids)Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Jennifer FreemanSource:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 6 of 10
7. Tatyana AliSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. Alisa ReyesSource:Instagram 8 of 10
9. Bianca Lawson (from everything in the 90s, 2000s, and 2010s)Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Bianca LawsonSource:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily