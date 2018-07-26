Shirtless Geebaby Brings The “Mile High Club” To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

Detroit
| 07.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Detroit rapper Geebaby has been bubbling since the top of 2018 with the success of his hit song “MILE HIGH CLUB” which is produced by Detroit’s well know producer”Helluva”.

On Wednesday he put on one of hell of show, as he performed “MILE HIGH CLUB” for the first time on the Hot’s Summer Jamz 21 Detroit festival stage!

Watch the video above to see his full performance!

Shirtless Geebaby Brings The “Mile High Club” To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Shirtless Geebaby Brings The “Mile High Club” To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close