Neisha Neshae Performs “On a Cloud” At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

Detroit
| 07.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Detroit singer Neisha Neshae is known for her hit song “On a Cloud,” and at Summer Jamz 21, she had the crowd swaying and singing along as she performed on the Hot’s first ever festival stage!

Watch the full video of her performance above!

Neisha Neshae Performs “On a Cloud” At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Neisha Neshae Performs “On a Cloud” At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close