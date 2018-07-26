Sino Brings The Heat To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

Detroit
| 07.26.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

When it comes to Detroit hip-hop, you can’t have a conversation without rapper Sino’s name coming up and on Wednesday he participated in Hot 107.5’s first ever Detroit festival stage at Summer Jamz 21!

RELATED: Peezy Took Us Back With ‘Ooh La La La’ Performance At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

RELATED: Shirtless Geebaby Brings The “Mile High Club” To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

Watch the video above to see his full performance!

RELATED: Snap Dogg Jumps On Hot 107.5 Truck During Summer Jamz 21 Performance [VIDEO]

RELATED: Neisha Neshae Performs “On a Cloud” At Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

Sino Brings The Heat To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On The Urban Daily:
Foofi By Angela Simmons Launch

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

10 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading Sino Brings The Heat To Summer Jamz 21 [VIDEO]

51 Photos Of '90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we've seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close