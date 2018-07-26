CLOSE
Sugar Daddy Slim: Slim Thug Reacts To Rihanna Leave Him On Read In Her DMs [VIDEO]

SDS is on the prowl

Slim Thug & Z-Ro

Source: 97.9 The Box / Radio One Houston

Slim Thug is a strong practitioner of the belief that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Well, he decided to pull up like it was MJ Game 6 to get at Rihanna.

What happened after? Well, let Slim tell it.

Hey, Sugar Daddy Slim is still on the prowl. Catch him at his 20-year anniversary show next Friday at White Oak Music Hall powered by Parkway Kia. For tickets and information, click here.

