Detroit’s own Ar’mon and Trey are fresh off tour and stopped by the Hot 107.5 studio. The two sit down with Ally to discuss their childhood, favorite tour stops, and the best soul food in Detroit.

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Detroit’s Own Ar’mon & Trey In The Studio With Ally The Pub was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On The Urban Daily: