Drake Drops NOLA Heavy “In My Feelings” Video

Drake pays tribute to the 504 with his new video.

Right on time, Drake comes through with all the New Orleans vibes for his “In My Feelings” video and he’s trying to get at Lala (“Kiki”) with a gold grill in his mouth and Phylica Rashad in the video as well! Check all the cameos including Shiggy himself!

