There’s a good perk to being a football player at the University of North Carolina.

The school, which is outfitted by Jordan Brand, outfits all of its athletics in Jordan gear, including sneakers.

Now there’s 13 current football players for the University of North Carolina who are currently suspended for selling their Air Jordan sneakers.

RELATED: Florida Teacher Suspended After Allegedly Telling Students That Dating Black Boys Is ‘Not Worth It’

RELATED: SNEAKERBOX: Air Jordan XIII “He Got Game”

Per ESPN, the 13 players were suspended for selling a school-issued Nike Air Jordan, a secondary NCAA violation. Among those suspended four games: quarterback Chazz Surratt, starting defensive end Malik Carney, offensive lineman Brian Anderson, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker.

Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will miss two games, and quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will miss one.

The shoe, a UNC inspired Air Jordan 3, was selling for as much as $2,500.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

13 College Football Players Suspended For Selling Air Jordan Sneakers was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Urban Daily: