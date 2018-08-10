‘Star Trek’ Actress Nichelle Nichols Diagnosed With Dementia

Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols is believed to have “moderate progressive dementia.”

The disease is believed to have progressed.

According to TMZ, docs filed in Nichelle’s conservatorship, Dr. Meena Makhijani — a specialists in osteopathic medicine — says the legendary actress has been a patient of hers for the last two to three years.

The severity of the disease according to Makhijani is that Nichols has major impairment of her short-term memory and moderate impairment of understanding abstract concepts, sense of time, place and immediate recall.

The good news? The doctor says that there’s no apparent impairment for things such as long-term memory, orientation of her body, comprehension, verbal communication, concentration, recognition of familiar people and ability to reason logically and plan actions.

Nichols suffered a stroke in 2015.

