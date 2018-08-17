Anita Baker, Kelly Price Pay Tribute To Aretha Franklin In Boston [VIDEO]

When the news of Aretha Franklin‘s passing stretched worldwide, multiple singers offered their condolences while fans began fantasy drafting who should properly pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.
Last night in Boston, Kelly Price and Anita Baker were among the first as they did a duet of “Natural Woman,” one of Franklin’s signature songs along with “Respect.”
What an honor to share the stage and the microphone with Lady Anita Baker. WOW! I’ve cried a lot today. She was grieving The Queen @arethasings too and pushed through because that’s what MASTERS of a craft do! She pulled me from the audience and we shared this moment to tribute our Queen Aretha Franklin. It was therapeutic and very necessary. I’m so grateful… more footage coming @anitabakerfc
Baker posted a short but sweet message on Twitter Thursday saying, “Queen … my Queen” along with a photo of Aretha greeting an audience. Price posted a message on Instagram honoring Franklin. “She indeed was MUSIC living in a body! How blessed we all were to experience the unique, timeless and unmatched gift of Aretha Franklin,” Price said.
She indeed was MUSIC living in a body! How blessed we all were to experience the unique, timeless and unmatched gift of Aretha Franklin. The solo she’s singing in Heaven right now is unimaginable. Thank you Queen for sharing yourself with the rest of the world. We were ALL better because we heard you. ❤️🙏🏾🎵#ArethaFranklin #QueenOfSoul
Franklin died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The iconic singer was 76.
