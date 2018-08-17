Anita Baker, Kelly Price Pay Tribute To Aretha Franklin In Boston [VIDEO]

When the news of Aretha Franklin‘s passing stretched worldwide, multiple singers offered their condolences while fans began fantasy drafting who should properly pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.

Last night in Boston, Kelly Price and Anita Baker were among the first as they did a duet of “Natural Woman,” one of Franklin’s signature songs along with “Respect.”

Kelly Price & @IAMANITABAKER paying tribute to Aretha with Natural Woman last night … wow (h/t @SantoroAce) pic.twitter.com/iCUps3yaHv — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 17, 2018

Baker posted a short but sweet message on Twitter Thursday saying, “Queen … my Queen” along with a photo of Aretha greeting an audience. Price posted a message on Instagram honoring Franklin. “She indeed was MUSIC living in a body! How blessed we all were to experience the unique, timeless and unmatched gift of Aretha Franklin,” Price said.

Franklin died on Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The iconic singer was 76.

