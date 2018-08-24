RIP: ‘Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous’ Host Robin Leach Dies At 76

Sad news to report as Robin Leach, the veteran entertainment journalist who was best known for his work on Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous has died as result of complications from a stroke he suffered last November. He was 76.

Leach had been hospitalized since November 21st after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Leach worked as a celebrity columnist for the publication.

“Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He’d been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas,” columnist John Katsilometes wrote on Twitter.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.,” the Leach family said in a statement. “Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow.”

Born on August 29th, 1941, Leach earned $6 a week at his first newspaper, The Harrow Observer while he attended the Harrow County School for Boys. He went on to become the youngest editor at London’s Daily Mail at 18 and wrote for such publications as The New York Daily News, Ladies’ Home Journal, People and The Star. He moved to the U.S. in 1963.

His biggest gift was ushering in an era of celebrity-driven reality series and culture with 1984’s The Lifestyle of the Rich and Famous. The show aired in syndication from 1984 to 1995 and spawned numerous copies over the years including MTV Cribs and more. Leach’s goal every week? To give viewers a window into the world of “champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”

