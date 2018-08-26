Angela Bassett received a standing ovation after her keynote speech at Detroit’s Women Empowerment Expo 2018 and we wanted to give her another round of applause after her sit down with Hot 107.5’s own DJ Angel Baby.

Not only did she reveal her music playlist but she also revealed the secrets behind her 20-year marriage to her husband and Detroit native, Courtney B. Vance

Watch the full interview above!

#WEEDetroit: Angela Bassett Shares The Secret Behind Her 20 Year Marriage [VIDEO] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On The Urban Daily: