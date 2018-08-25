Teyana Taylor And Daniel Caesar Shut It Down At Break The Internet [RECAP]

Since it was announced, 97.9 The Box and Radio Now’s Break The Internet concert was going to end the summer right for fans and music lovers alike. Teyana Taylor made it certain with a string of rousing performances on her tour, including one night where she lost her wig piece and kept on going (because “no wig formed against her shall prosper). Daniel Caesar was coming up on a milestone. The day after Break The Internet would mark one year since his debut album Freudian landed and shook up not only lovers old and new, it would immediately jump into the weddings, proposals and “best love songs of the era” conversation.

And Houston knew it too.

When the lights dimmed and the crowd roared, Taylor appeared clad in her now custom race track pants with a little dominatrix flair attached. Running through tracks from her lauded KTSE album, Taylor saw Houston’s energy and turned it up even more with a rendition of Janet Jackson’s 1997 classic “I Get Lonely.”

Fans were treated to hits from the album such as “A Rose In Harlem,” a fiery performance of “WTP” and even got their heart strings tugged at. Teyana sang “Never Would Have Made It,” the repurposed version of Marvin Sapp’s gospel record for her 2-year-old daughter Junie, who was also in attendance.

After Teyana left the stage and pretty much did exactly what she said she would do, the slow rumble of women screaming “Daniel” broke out all over Revention Music Center. Soon enough, Daniel Caesar hit the stage to play along with “Hold Me Down” as the opener. When he swung around to begin singing his verse from “Best Part,” the H.E.R. duet, the fans chipped in to sing her verse flawlessly.

Caesar rolled through plenty of hits from his now one-year-old album and when he tried to exit the stage, the fans couldn’t help but keep yelling his name. Why? He hadn’t performed his signature song, “Get You” yet.

A heck of a night in the H.

