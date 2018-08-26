Mass Shooting In Jacksonville Leaves At Least 4 Dead

Multiple people are reported dead following a shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing. Stay far away from the area. The area is not safe at this time. STAY AWAY #TheLandingMassShooting — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one suspect is dead and 11 people were wounded in the shooting. At least 4 individuals died.

One suspect is dead at the scene, unknown at this time if we have a second suspect. Searches are being conducted. https://t.co/qBJvkaO7xT — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 26, 2018

The GLHF Game Bar in the Jacksonville Landing area was hosting a regional esports tournament for players of EA Sports’ recently released Madden 19 on Sunday. Apparent gunshots could be heard in recordings from the tournament on the bar’s Twitch account, which streamed the competition.

This story is developing.

