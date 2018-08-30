TV One To Live Stream Forever Our Queen: Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert

Before the star-studded funeral takes place on Friday, a tribute concert in honor of the late Aretha Franklin has been announced and will be streamed on TV One.
More than 30 performers, including Kurt Carr, Raheem DeVaughn, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Gladys Knight, Johnny Gill, Regina Belle and more are expected to take the stage at Chene Park Detroit Ampitheatre.
A People’s Tribute To The Queen kicks off at 6/5 C on TV One!
Other singers slated to perform are:
Regina Belle
Cherri Black
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Doug Carn
Jean Carne
Steffinie Christian
Angela Davis
George Faison
Minister Louis Farrakhan
Gwen Foxx
The Four Tops
Eddie Franklin
Gracie Franklin
Victorie Franklin
Beth Griffith-Manley
Kimmie Horne
Santita Jackson
Dr. Bobby Jones
KIKO
Alise King
L’Renee
Jenifer Lewis
LJ Reynolds
Angie Stone
Per Click On Detroit, all performers are scheduled to take the stage to sing her cover of “Respect” as the finale.
Franklin died August 16 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 76. Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams and Jennifer Holliday are just some of the singers slated to perform at the Queen of Soul’s funeral, Friday, August 31.
Fans Say Goodbye To Aretha Franklin: Photos And Video From The Queen Of Soul's Public Viewing
Fans Say Goodbye To Aretha Franklin: Photos And Video From The Queen Of Soul’s Public Viewing
