Gladys Knight: “Aretha And I Had The Same Disease” [UPDATED]

UPDATE: Javier Delgado, Knight’s publicist, said she does not have cancer and he was not sure what she meant by the comments in the broadcast.

When asked what Knight meant by her remark about sharing the same disease, Delgado said: “I’m not sure. Maybe she meant she feels her pain. But she does not have cancer.”

ORIGINAL STORY: During the homegoing service for her friend Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight revealed some devastating news of her own. The 74-year-old legendary singer is currently battling pancreatic cancer, the same cancer that Franklin fought before she passed on August 16th.

Knight didn’t reveal how long she had been diagnosed with the cancer.

During a Monday interview with Us Weekly in which she shared her fondest memories of the Queen of Soul, Knight did not disclose her own illness, but discussed the finite nature of life.

“The Lord tells us where we are going and tells us when we are coming,” Knight said. “So I’m not overly upset about (Franklin’s death), and he knows how much each one of us can bear, and he calls us home with those things in mind. That’s the way I feel about it, because he loves us like that.”

