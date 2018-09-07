Press play up top to hear Raven Paris run down info on former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens’ come up, why people are boycotting Nike and details on Janet Jackson and Bobby Brown.

1. Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On This Hit OWN Show

2. Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support Of Colin Kaepernick Campaign

3. Bobby Brown & Janet Jackson Cover Magazine Together [PHOTO]

4. 7 Explosive Takeaways From ‘The Bobby Brown Story’ On BET

BONUS: Peep throwback photos of Bobby Brown and his daughter below…

#RP With Raven Paris: Bobby Brown And Janet Jackson Had A Romantic Relationship, Nike Falls Victim To Boycotts & More was originally published on 92q.com