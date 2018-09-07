Mac Miller Dead Of Apparent Overdose At 26

According to a TMZ report, Mac Miller, the Pittsburgh rapper known for albums such as Swimming and The Divine Feminine has died of an overdose.

Miller was 26.

He was found dead by law enforcement officials who arrived to his San Fernando Valley home. Miller had been vocal about his substance abuse issues in the past and opened up about it on his recent album, Swimming. In a recent profile in Vulture, he was incredibly self-aware of his fast ascent in 2010 to where he was now.

“When I first started, I thought I was going to be the biggest thing in the world,” he said. “There was this time when I was the most Googled thing on the internet. It was like ‘diet, carrots, and Mac Miller.’”

One of the more unique characters in music, Miller’s music evolved as he did, growing from frat boy teen rap with records such as “Donald Trump” to a mature, funk sound on his latest albums. As it came, he was vocal about not wanting to be considered anything besides a normal person.

“I don’t want to be depressed,” he said. “I want to be able to have good days and bad days … I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing s***.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.”

