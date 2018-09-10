John Legend Completes Rare EGOT Feat With Emmy For ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

John Legend became the youngest person to achieve EGOT status with his Emmy win for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Sunday night. Legend won the Oustanding Variety Special (Live) award for his work as a producer on the program — making history in the process.

There are only 15 EGOTs – recipients of the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Awards ever. Legend was joined by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice in achieving EGOT status on Sunday.

To date, Legend has won 10 Grammys. In 2015, he and Common won the Oscar for Best Original Song for “Glory,” featured in the movie Selma. In 2017, he won a Tony in the Best Revival of a Play category for his role as co-producer of Jitney.

Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen posted a photo of Legend alongside Webber and Rice, captioning it, “EGOT GOATS.”

