Nicki Minaj Won’t Press Charges on Cardi B

Cardi B & Migos at Drai's Nightclub 2

Source: Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography / Courtesy of Tony Tran Photography

Everyone’s been talking about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s altercation over the weekend. Let’s Just say…Things went down! Although no one knows what exactly happened to start the fight, we do know that it ended with Cardi throwing her shoe towards Nicki and a big knot on Cardi’s forehead. The rappers long time unsaid beef came to a head after Nicki allegedly liked a post about Cardi’s parenting. People magazine is reporting that Nicki isn’t going to press charges against the”Bodak Yellow” rapper. Nicki feels like since no one was hurt in the incident there’s no need to get the police.

Nicki Minaj Won’t Press Charges on Cardi B was originally published on 92q.com

