Hurricane Florence is already wrecking havoc on the East Coast long before it even makes landfall. The powerful storm and causes for concern with it prompted J. Cole to announce the cancellation of his Dreamville Festival.

In a statement, festival organizers wrote, “Due to safety concerns regarding dangerous weather, we are extremely saddened to announce today that the inaugural Dreamville Festival 2018 is being cancelled.”

The statement continued, “Our team has been working tirelessly with officials from the City of Raleigh, along with our State and Federal Partners, among others, to monitor the potential negative impact of Hurricane Florence. With the current weather-related information at hand, we have together decided to cancel this year’s event for the ultimate safety of both the local citizens and festival attendees.”

Cole himself tweeted, “Mann. Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important.”

Mannn. Due to this Hurricane heading to NC, we have to cancel Dreamville Festival. We’re working to get another date, but right now safety is most important. I appreciate everybody that was headed to rock with us. 30,000 + were expected. 🤯🤯 All tickets will be refunded. Bsafe — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 10, 2018

You can read the full statement below.

We were looking forward to sharing this moment with you. Be safe everyone. ❤️ more information can be found at https://t.co/rV4zQL6onI pic.twitter.com/cr5TmBfnem — Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) September 10, 2018

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

J. Cole Forced To Cancel Dreamville Festival Due To Hurricane Florence was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Urban Daily: