Fanci Living: Four Things To Remember When Making New Friends

Most of us have our core friendship groups that are what we consider “day 1’s” or whatever cute nickname your clique has. But, as you grow older things change. As you continue to grow in life circumstances and interests will change and you might find yourself looking to expand your friendship circle. However, making new friends as an adult can suck! In my opinion, it’s a lot like dating. Here are a few things to keep in mind when connecting with new potential friends.

FOUR THINGS TO DO REMEMBER WHEN MAKING NEW FRIENDS

1. ASK QUESTIONS

When we meet new people we have a tendency to talk about ourselves. Remember when connecting with a potential friend to ask them questions. Your goal is to learn about their lives and interests to see where or if you share common ground. Also people love it when you show genuine interest in them!

This leads me to my next point…

2. INVITE THEM OUT

As I said earlier, making new friends is similar to dating. Don’t be afraid to make the first move and put yourself out there. If you’ve learned from asking questions that you both love Chinese food, invite him or her to that cool new restaurant you have wanted to try! Friendships are give and take. Don’t just wait around for someone to ask you to hang out.

3. BE POSITIVE

Be yourself and put your best foot forward when meeting potential friends by being positive. We all have good days and bad days but when making new friends you don’t want to come off as negativity Nancy. Also remember energy attracts, so if you’re putting out bad vibes you will receive bad vibes in return. Also, making new friends is a process. You will not connect with everyone, and that’s okay. Remain positive and keep connecting until something sticks.

4. SEEK LIKE MINDED PEOPLE

This is by far the most important to keep in mind when making new friends. When you’re in school, it’s easier to meet people who share your interest. In adulthood it can be a bit more challenging. Don’t fall into the trap of happy hours and meaningless outings with coworkers. Find events and activities that you like and be willing to attend by yourself. Sites like Meet Up make it easier than ever to connect with like-minded people. Go 4 it!

