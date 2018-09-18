Home

Kanye West Set To Be Musical Guest on ‘SNL’

Kanye West Ye album cover

Source: Def Jam / Def Jam

Regardless of what you think of Kanye West, he’s a very busy man. Ye just landed the honor of being the musical guest for “SNL” on September 29th. This on the heels of him announcing his 2nd solo album to come out titled “Yandhi.” Earlier this summer Kanye dropped “I Hate being Bi-Polar it’s Awesome.” He released this shortly after his TMZ encounter and wearing his MAGA hat on social media.

This summer Kanye produced Teyana Taylor, Nas, and Pusha T’s album. He’s apparently not done. He’s working with Chance the Rapper to release a joint album called “Good Ass Job.” No release date on their album but both have taken to social media to promote the new album.

