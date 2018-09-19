On the Air
It’s Official: LeBron James To Star In ‘Space Jam 2,’ Ryan Coogler To Produce

The worst kept secret in Hollywood is a secret no more.

LeBron James‘ Spring Hill Entertainment production company has announced that Space Jam 2, the sequel to the 1996 nostalgia classic with Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny is taking place. HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness director Terence Nance is directing and Ryan Coogler will serve as the film’s producer.

LeBron’s recent move to Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers may have fast tracked the film to production status but rumors about the film have persisted for years, dating back to 2014 even!

2014: Will LeBron James Be The New Michael Jordan In ‘Space Jam 2?’

2016: The Rumors Are True! LeBron James Is Set To Star In “Space Jam” Sequel

It’s more than likely some of LeBron’s NBA friends will also star in the film.

