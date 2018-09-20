Waka Flocka is just one of a slew of celebrities who has voiced their opinions about the NFL within the past year. Between people being upset about Colin Kaepernick being black listed from the league to the NFL actually implementing the no kneel rule to for the anthem people are TIRED!

Reports surfaced that pop band Maroon 5 were rumored to be this years Super Bowl’s halftime act…and people weren’t feeling it. People took to social media to discuss how tone deaf the NFL’s pick was considering all that’s happened in the past two years. It tipped people over the edge especially because the Super Bowl is in Atlanta this year and there were several home town acts to choose from.

A brief list of musicians more fitting for Atlanta's Super Bowl than Maroon 5 pic.twitter.com/TF8oTEkADa — Jason Kirk (@JasonKirkSBN) September 19, 2018

Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/KHpGNRsJGX — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) September 19, 2018

The Oh Let’s Do It rapper sounded off about the NFL’s decision and he said IT AIN’T RIGHT! Waka said there’s too many talented Atlanta artists to choose from to go with Maroon 5. The NFL has not confirmed if Maroon 5 is their actual half time act but typically when rumors speculate that’s usually their performer. Waka ultimately believes their decision says a lot about their tone deaf tendencies.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews Follow @quicksilvashow

Waka Flocka Flame Sounds Off About Maroon 5 Reportedly Performing At The Super Bowl was originally published on 92q.com

Also On The Urban Daily: