Rihanna’s Now An Official Ambassador Of Barbados

Rihanna’s can’t stop adding work work work work to her already busy schedule. She’s a singer, a make up mogul, actress, and now she’s a Ambassador of Barbados. Rih was just appointed to be “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary” to her home country.

According to a statement released from the Government of Barbados her positions gives her “specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism and investment for the island.”

In 2008 she was named cultural ambassadors in 2008, while doing promotional work for its tourism ministry. However, here new title comes with more responsibilities.

“Plenipotentiary” is defined as “a person, especially a diplomat, invested with the full power of independent action on behalf of their government, typically in a foreign country.”

The You Needed Me singer said in a statement that she “couldn’t be more proud to take on such a prestigious title in my home country.”

Congratulations Ambassador Fenty!

