Bill Cosby has been formally sentenced to serve “no less than three, no more than 10 years” in a Pennsylvania State Prison.

The news comes after an April 2018 re-trial in which Cosby was found guilty of a 2004 sexual assault on former Temple University administrator Andrea Constand.

RELATED: Bill Cosby Found Guilty On All Counts In Sexual Assault Retrial

Cosby’s defense team argued that the 81-year-old be placed on house arrest but the defense argued he should be sentenced between five and 10 years.

During her victim impact statement on Tuesday, Constand said, “Bill Cosby took my beautiful, healthy young spirit and crushed it. He robbed me of my health and vitality, my open nature, and my trust in myself and others.”

RELATED: Bill Cosby’s Sexual Assault Case Timeline

Judge Steven T. O’Neill ruled that Cosby was a “sexually violent predator,” a distinction which means Cosby will have to register as a sex offender, undergo lifetime counseling and report quarterly to authorities. His name will appear on a sex-offender registry sent to neighbors, schools and victims.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In State Prison was originally published on myhoustonmajic.hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Urban Daily: