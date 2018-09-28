Out on her own, Dinah Jane‘s been keeping busy with her new single “Bottled Up” with Marc E. Bassey and Ty Dolla $ign but Young Jas of The Madd Hatta Morning Show puts her on the spot. Has Dinah Jane ghosted someone before?!

On bottling things up:

“I have moments! I feel like everyone goes through things that are hard to confess to someone because they don’t want to step on toes? I don’t want to hurt them so I bottle up things that bug me. I let them slide, keep letting them slide. But towards the end when you get fed up, you just explode! And I have a bad habit of doing that.”

On ghosting:

“I don’t ALWAYS ghost! I don’t always ghost just because I’m afraid of hurting their feelings. What’s better than walking away without saying something? It depends on the situation. There’s are some folks I’ve never ghosted before in public. But I’m just trying to avoid wasting time! What’s best is just walking away sometimes because some they’ll talk you out of it.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Dinah Jane Talks New Single, Ghosting People And Finding Her Voice [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Urban Daily: