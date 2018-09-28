Senate Judiciary Committee Confirms Brett Kavanaugh, Vote Heads To Senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-10 to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh on Friday, moving him one step closer to becoming a Supreme Court Justice. As expected, all Republican senators on the committee voted yes, while all of the Democrats on the committee voted no.

Kavanaugh’s nomination now moves to the Senate, where Sen. Jeff Flake has called for a delay in the vote on the Senate floor until the completion of an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday as did Kavanaugh in a contentious hearing.

The vote on Kavanaugh is a crucial one, not just for victims of sexual abuse, harassment and assault but in regards to lawmaking in the U.S.

Asked about Ford’s testimony, Donald Trump said, “I thought her testimony was very compelling and she looks like a very fine woman to me, very fine woman. And I thought that Brett’s testimony likewise was really something that I hadn’t seen before. It was an incredible moment I think in the history of our country. But certainly she was a very credible witness.”

