Lil Wayne Sets Streaming Records As ‘Tha Carter V’ Lands At No. 1

To no one’s surprise, Lil Wayne‘s long awaited Tha Carter V landed at the top of the Billboard 200.

According to the publication, the album sold over 484,000 equivalent units. Of that 484,000, 325,000 consisted of streams. In all, Tha Carter V was streamed 433 million times after his September 28th release, the second highest mark ever for an album. Drake‘s Scorpion holds the distinction as the most streamed album ever for an opening week with over 745 million streams.

In all, Tha Carter V marks Wayne’s fourth number one album and the third highest selling first-week of 2018. Only Drake with Scorpion (732,000) and Travis Scott (537,000) sold more in their opening frames.

Elsewhere on the chart, Logic‘s YSIV bows at No. 2 with 167,000 units sold followed by Cher, Kevin Gates and Scorpion.

